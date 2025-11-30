I feel incredibly lucky: Carey Mulligan on working in 'Pride & Prejudice'

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) British actor Carey Mulligan recalled stepping into the world of acting with "Pride & Prejudice" 20 years ago and said she has been "lucky" to be a part of the film.

Directed by Joe Wright, the film released in 2005 and featured the actor in the role of Kitty Bennet alongside Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Mulligan later went on to feature in projects such as "An Education" and "The Great Gatsby", among others.

"I was so lucky to get that job,” the actress said. “I think that’s what always comes back to me is, we talk about luck a lot in this job, and it is so true that if you just — there’s a little twist of fate, that means you happen to be in the right room at the right time. And getting to be part of that was what gave me a career," she said, according to the entertainment magazine People.

The 40-year-old actor added, "So I feel incredibly lucky to have started in that place where I could sort of be in the shadows, but witness brilliance around me...There was so much heart in it." Mulligan also praised the filmmaker. "I remember Joe took us to the house with the sisters, and we spent a day just playing hide-and-seek and sardines in the house to try to make it feel like it was our house...And there was so much done to make it feel like we had kind of ownership of the story, or of these characters." The romantic film is an adaptation of the 1813 classic novel of the same name by celebrated author Jane Austin.

Set in early 19th-century England, the film featured Knightley as the spirited Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates issues of class, family, and romance.

When the wealthy and aloof Mr Darcy, portrayed by Macfayden, enters her life, initial misunderstandings and prejudices threaten to keep them apart. However, as truths unfold, both Elizabeth and Darcy confront their own flaws and assumptions, leading to mutual respect and ultimately, love.

It also starred Rosamund Pike, Simon Woods, Tom Hollander, Talulah Riley and Kelly Reilly in pivotal roles. PTI ATR