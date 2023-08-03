I focus on craft, don't understand number game: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' star Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) As an actor, Ranveer Singh says he tries to protect the side of the "artist" in him by staying detached from the "number game" as he believes films are "truly a collaborative effort" whether they are successful or not.

The actor said he is grateful for the love his character of Rocky Randhawa is receiving in filmmaker Karan Johar's romance drama "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", which is "another feather in the cap in the filmography and in array of characters that are dear to me".

"I protect that side of the artist, the actor and for that I'm very grateful. It's miraculous that I get to be part of one great thing that I love called Hindi movies. There are ups and downs in life. I've always believed the process is the prize itself," Ranveer told reporters at a press conference celebrating the success of the film.

If a performance is well-received by the viewers, then it is a cherry on the cake, the actor said.

"My purpose in life is to build a body of work that I can look back and be proud of. From playing Bittu Sharma (in debut 'Band Baaja Baaraat') to Rocky Randhawa, it has been an incredible experience. I'm only grateful for that," Ranveer said.

Co-starring Alia Bhatt, the film has become a critical and commercial success. It has already raked in Rs 100 crore in worldwide box office collection since its release in theatres last Friday.

Ranveer, whose last two films "83" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" were not that successful, said filmmaking is a collaborative process and the credit for the success of a film belongs to the whole team.

"I don't understand the numbers game too much at all and I try to remain as detached from it as possible. I focus on the craft, performance and character and do my best to contribute to what is truly a collaborative effort.

"If the film is a success, it is not my own, it's everybody’s. The same goes with failure as well. As they say, you learn more from your failures than success. I've learnt a few things in the past. But at the moment I'm delighted with the love shown towards Rocky," he added. Ranveer said that his endeavour is to offer something new to the audiences every time he plays a "Delhi boy". The actor had started his cinema journey by playing the Delhi boy Bittoo Sharma in 2010 blockbuster "Band Baaja Baaraat".

"I'm glad amongst the various Delhi boys I have played, I'm able to offer something different with every character. That is very fulfilling and heartening to learn from the audiences' reaction to the movie," he said.

Alia, who made her acting debut with Johar's 2012 movie "Student of the Year", recalled how nervous she was about working on the movie and doing lip-sync for songs.

"It was for the first time I was doing a full lip-sync song after 'Ishq Wala Love'. There was nervousness in me. I was discussing with Karan (Johar) and he said, 'Why don't you call Shah Rukh (Khan). Maybe he will give you some tips.' So I called him up to talk on the phone. I just wanted to understand because nobody lip-syncs like him.

"He said, 'Tu ghar aaja. Suhana (Khan) also wants to learn this. Toh hum dono ko saath mein tution kareinge. Tu gaana leke aaja'," she said.

Alia said she spent a few hours with Shah Rukh and learnt the art of lip-syncing along with Suhana, who is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie "The Archies".

"The way he broke it down. He made me download some app. He said, 'baar baar karo'. He had also learned the song by the end of it. It just shows how generous and large-hearted man he is. He is so wonderful, always willing to help," she added.

Alia joked that she got married twice in the span of four days during the making of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani". She tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.

"Four days after I got married in real life, I got married again in reel life for the film. My home wedding was very simple, wearing a light saree. And here I was wearing a very heavy lehenga. I'm very grateful I had a simple wedding at home because I would not have been able to do those things.

"One interesting thing in the wedding song, where Ranveer Singh's character sits down on his knees and bows down for me to put varmala, it happened the same with me at my wedding with Ranbir," she added.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer and Alia, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

The romance drama, which marks Johar's return to direction after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

"When you have a good captain, then the team plays well," said Dharmendra.

"I have worked on bad stories and done movies for money or to help someone out, but when I first heard this story, I thought that this is a story of every household. You can take any character, today kids dance in every home," the veteran said.

I enjoyed every bit of my time with this unit. I haven't been able to watch the film but I have been receiving messages from a lot of people... There is nothing bigger than love," he added.