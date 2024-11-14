I get scared before launch of every new song: Badshah

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Rapper Badshah on Thursday said he battles self-doubt right before the release of every song fearing no one will listen to it.

The singer-songwriter, known for tracks such as "Kar Gayi Chull", "Proper Patola", "Jugnu", and "Paagal", said he has learnt to trust his instincts and stay true to his work over the years.

"I get scared before every song (is released). I feel no one will listen to it... In the last 10 years, I have learnt the audience loves you for a reason. You give them not what they like but what you want to make from the bottom of your heart.

"If I keep doing what I really love and be honest with my music, be it fast or slow, it will be liked by people today, tomorrow or even later. That is what every artist should aspire for," Badshah told reporters at the launch of his new song "Morni" here.

"Morni" is the new version of "Morni Baga Ma Bole" from Yash Chopra's Rajasthan-set film "Lamhe" (1991).

The original song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Ila Arun, composed by Shiv-Hari and penned by Anand Bakshi. It was picturised on Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Arun.

Badshah, who has sung "Morni" with Sharvi Yadav under record label Saregama, said "Lamhe" is one of his favourite films.

"My ancestors come from Rajasthan and this song resonates a lot with me. It's one of my favourite songs. Saregama, YRF (production banner Yash Raj Films) were kind enough to (let me) play around with it.

"It was a big deal for me to do anything with the song. It's a folk song, but the song is still in everyone's memory due to that film," he added.

The music of "Morni" is produced by Hiten. Its music video features Preity Mukhundhan of "Aasa Kooda" fame and Badshah. PTI SSG RDS RDS