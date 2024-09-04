I have become everyone’s favourite target: Kangana Ranaut after HC order on 'Emergency'

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she has become "everyone's favourite target" and she is paying the price for awakening a "sleeping nation" as the release of her controversial film "Emergency" continues to be in limbo in the wake of Madhya Pradesh High Court order.

The political period drama, also directed, written and co-produced by Ranaut, didn’t get any relief from the Bombay High Court which refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

"Emergency", which stars Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was scheduled for a September 6 release after multiple delays but is yet to get a clearance from the CBFC.

The actor and BJP MP from Mandi reacted to the HC order in an X post.

"Today I have become everyone’s favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides (sic)" she wrote.

"High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency," the actor wrote in a separate post on the microblogging site.

"Emergency" is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Its producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film.