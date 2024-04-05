I have Salman Khan's blessings, hope to make him proud: Ayush Sharma on new film 'Ruslaan'

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma on Friday said he has the blessings of Salman Khan, his superstar brother-in-law, as he steps out into the world with his new movie "Ruslaan".

Advertisment

Sharma, who is married to Salman's sister Arpita, started his acting career with 2018's "Loveyatri", which was backed by the superstar's banner Salman Khan Films (SKF). He then starred alongside Salman in "Antim: The Final Truth" (2021), which also hailed from SKF.

"In my earlier two films, I shared the screen with him. He has seen the film and his blessings are always there with me. With this film, I am stepping out in the real world and working with new people. I hope I make him proud," Sharma said at the trailer launch event of the movie here.

Being in the film industry for more than five years, Sharma said the journey has been painfully slow but he has enjoyed every bit of it.

Advertisment

"I have always felt that my journey has been painfully slow but I also enjoy this journey because I am passionately involved in every film of mine," he said.

"I think when you get to work outside of your family, you get to learn a lot of new things. 'Ruslaan' is the result of everything I have learnt. If someone thinks I was spoiled (by SKF), then Karan sir and Radhamohan sir fixed me," he added.

"Ruslaan" is an action film from director Karan L Butani and produced by K K Radhamohan.

Advertisment

The decision to step out of SKF's shadow was not intentional, said Sharma, adding that as an actor, he is hungry for "good films".

"It doesn't matter who is producing the film... My journey has just begun and I don't think I have the liberty to stay in a comfort zone," the 33-year-old actor said.

"I have realised one thing with 'Ruslaan' that when you step out of your comfort zone or come out of your protective world, there is a lot of risk. But with risk comes a lot of experience as well. I am ready to go out there," he added.

Advertisment

"Ruslaan" also features Telugu star Jagapati Babu, who was seen in Salman Khan 2023 film "Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan" as well.

"It happened in 2016 when Salman bhai saw an article where I was saying 'I should work in Bollywood especially with Salman Bhai'. When this film came, I asked Salman bhai and he said 'Yes, do it. It will be very good'. And I jumped into it and I am very happy about it," Babu said.

Actor Sushrii Mishra said she was glad that she got to play a powerful role in the movie.

"It is a dream role for me. I come from an Army family, my dad is an Army officer and my mom is a DSP. I have heard so many things growing up. And they have cast me for a powerful role. I was both nervous and excited," Sharmaa.

"Ruslaan", which also stars Vidya Malavade, will be released in theatres on April 26.