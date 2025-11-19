I just thought the world of her: Jake Lacy on working with Sarah Snook on 'All Her Fault'

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) "The White Lotus" star Jake Lacy, who is currently starring in "All Her Fault", says he was really keen to work with "Succession" actor Sarah Snook and that was part of the reason he decided to do the show.

In "All her Fault", Snook's Marissa Irvine goes to pick up her son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his school, only to realise that he has been kidnapped. Marissa and her husband Peter, (Lacy) accompanied by a fellow parent Jenny, (Dakota Fanning) begin a search which unravels many family secrets. The series is currently streaming on JioHotstar in India.

"Sarah was attached when they started speaking to me about doing it and I'm a huge fan of her work and we had met prior so I just thought the world of her. And I was very excited to get to work with her," the actor told PTI.

Lacy said he had also worked with directors Minkie Spiro and Kate Dennis in the past and really liked their work. "I didn't know the full scope of my character in the story when I signed on," the 39-year-old said, adding that he was lucky to be part of a show with talented actors like Fanning, Sophia Lillis, Jay Ellis, Daniel Monks, Duke McCloud and Michael Pena.

"It's a wonderful group. I've been very lucky to work on projects where I like the people on the product, like it makes this work very easy, because you don't have to lie. You just get to go like, I really love these people. I'm super proud of what we made. And they're all as advertised, like good people and very talented," he added.

The Peacock series is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andrea Mara. The actor admitted that he went through the book several times to put the pieces together and make everything less confusing.

"I read the book because usually the scripts ultimately are what we're going off of, that's what we're building this world off of. Whenever I do a project where the story begins as a book, I like to read the book because there may be pieces in there that just add a little texture or a little of my own understanding that aren't explored or fleshed out fully in the script..." As a parent to two sons with spouse Lauren Deleo, Lacy said he rooted his performance in how much he loves his children.

"I probably tried not to tap into my personal fear of that. I think love is stronger than fear, like the fear is only based out of the love that you have for something and of it being hurt or harmed or destroyed or corrupted in any number of ways," he said. PTI SMR BK BK