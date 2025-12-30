I kind of throw it out there: Miley Cyrus on pitching her music to filmmakers

London, Dec 30 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus says she goes to filmmakers to pitch her music and that's how she got to make the "Dream As One" track for James Cameron's latest "Avatar" instalment.

Cameron's film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash", which is the third instalment in the franchise released in theatres on December 19. The "Flowers" singer recalled meeting the filmmaker at the 2024 D23 Expo.

"I kind of throw it out there as I always do...I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?’ I know he's been up to 'Avatar' for a very long time," she told to entertainment magazine People in an interview.

“Just lemme know if you ever need any music,’” as she recalls — came at just the right time in the development of the third of five planned 'Avatar' films. “It just kind of organically happened...James actually calls us ‘Legends in law." The singer admitted she went to the Oscars 2025 just to pitch her music to the filmmakers. "That’s why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I’m around," she said.

Cyrus recalled making "Beautiful That Way" for "The Last Showgirl". "I did the same thing to Jamie Lee Curtis...That's how I ended up doing 'Last Showgirl' and now being a part of 'Avatar'." "I really feel myself attached to songs. There's certain songs that even if they were written for the film or just a song used in the film, like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ you immediately think of the movie itself and they become embedded," she added. PTI ATR ATR ATR