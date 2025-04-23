'I Know What You Did Last Summer' to debut in Indian theatres in July

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) "I Know What You Did Last Summer", a follow-up to cult classic 1997 film of the same name, is set to be released in Indian theatres on July 18, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, the two stars of the original movie, are returning for the new movie, which is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

They are joined by actors Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" follows five friends who find themselves haunted by a secret from a year ago-a deadly mistake they chose to bury.

"But the past doesn’t stay buried for long. As a mysterious figure begins to stalk them, they realize they’re part of something bigger… and eerily familiar. Turning to the original survivors of the Southport Massacre for answers, the group must face the horrifying truth that history may be repeating itself," the official logline read.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" is produced by Columbia Pictures and Original Film.