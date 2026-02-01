I lost the love of my life: Cori Broadus mourns demise of her daughter

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (PTI) Cori Broadus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, shared an emotional note on social media and said her 10-month-old baby girl, Codi Dreaux, has died.

Broadus uploaded a story on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured a black-and-white picture of her holding her late daughter. "Monday, I lost the love of my life, my Codi," read the caption.

Broadus, 26, welcomed her daughter with partner Wayne Deuce, 33, in February 2025.

She was born at 25 weeks, nearly three months earlier than usual and was kept at an NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). Broadus announced the news with a post on social media, "The princess arrived at 6 months. I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far #nicubaby #25weeks," it read.

Deuce also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, mourning the loss of his daughter. "I been the saddest since u left Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you," he wrote. PTI ATR ATR ATR