I love you, says Daboo Malik after son Amaal's now-deleted post about strained family ties

New Delhi: Days after music director Amaal Mallik spoke up about the rift within the family, his father and composer Daboo Malik shared a heartwarming picture with him on social media.

"I love you," Daboo Malik captioned the photo shared on Instagram on Saturday in which Amaal is seen kissing him on the cheek.

On Thursday, Amaal said he was clinically depressed and that his self worth has been diminished by actions of "near and dear ones".

In the now-deleted note on Instagram, the music director blamed his parents, Daboo and singer Jyoti Malik, for creating a gulf between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik.

Amaal also said he was "stepping away from these personal ties".

Hours after the post went viral, the composer removed it from his account and requested privacy for his family in an Instagram Story.

When Daboo shared the picture with Amaal on social media, many users left comments below the post, hoping they will mend bridges soon.

"Best dad - son duo," one user said.

"Everything will be fine the father son duo I have been adoring since back (sic)" wrote another.

"Awww... wish you soon unite with your love," read another comment.

Amaal rose to fame after composing songs for the 2016 film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story". He began his career in 2014 with composing three songs for the Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho".