I loved 'Homebound', been living with it for 3 years: Martin Scorsese

New York, Nov 16 (PTI) Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, who serves as an executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial "Homebound", said he loved the film and has watched it several times.

Scorsese hosted the special screening of the film which was held at New York earlier this month. It was attended by the filmmaker alongside actors Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter.

Production banner Dharma Productions shared a video of the conversation and Q&A session between Scorsese and Ghaywan, which was conducted during the screening, on its official X handle on Saturday.

"We worked on the film and I loved the film and I was telling your actors that I have seen it so many times… having gone through the script. I was making 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and that was a long film and I was immersed in that," Scorsese is heard saying in the video. Scorsese said he is satisfied that the American audience got to see the film.

"But I remember this, because I remember reading the script, and so in a way I have been living with it for 3 years so honestly it is quite satisfying that it is here. I love that audiences in America get to see this picture," he added.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

It is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim (Khatter) and a Dalit (Jethwa) who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

"I know it's based on a real story, and I did not know the story. The tragedy of the image. You also, in a way, deal with the joy of these characters and the joy of life. I am impressed with how you related to the story in that way, instead of a ponderous kind of lecture. You go at it with the humanity of these two kids, plus their families," he said.

The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards.