I salute armed forces: Ajay Devgn on Operation Sindoor

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Wednesday commended the Indian armed forces for the bravery they showed during Operation Sindoor, while emphasising that war is never desirable.

The actor was speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of the Hollywood film "Karate Kid: Legends" here.

Asked how he felt about the bravery of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Devgn told reporters: "Nobody wants war. But when there's no choice left, there's no choice left. I salute the armed forces, the prime minister, and the government.

They did great." India carried out targeted strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last week under Operation Sindoor in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Devgn and his son Yug Devgan have lent their voices to the Hindi dubbed version of "Karate Kid: Legends", directed by Jonathan Entwistle.

The New York-set movie stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang. It is slated to be released on May 30.