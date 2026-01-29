I still don't know music, that's why I keep working: Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja feels that despite composing songs and background score for 1,541 films so far, he does not know music and that is why he keeps working even now.

Addressing an event here on Wednesday evening, the Padma Vibhushan awardee said he still records his music with a live orchestra as only live instruments can bring emotions.

The octogenarian music maestro was honoured with the Padmapani Award during the inauguration ceremony of the 11th Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) held at the MGM campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

AIFF Chairperson Nandkishore Kagliwal, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty honoured Ilaiyaraaja with the award.

On the occasion, he talked about his journey in the world of music from the initial days.

"I just arrived here (to the event) after finishing the background score for my 1,541st film. People ask me how I come up with a particular song or tune. I tell them, I don't know music. That is why I am still working. If I knew everything about music, I would have stayed home thinking I have mastered it," he said.

In the olden days, there was no technology in the music industry, but now composing songs has become easy, the Rajya Sabha member added.

"Music was different when I started off 50 years ago around 1968, because there was no technology in those times. Today, making music has become easy with electronic instruments and keyboards. This has led to composers in every household," he said.

"I still record with a live orchestra. I write down the notations for every single instrument for my musicians. I am not against electronic instruments, but the emotion from the music can only come with live instruments." PTI AW NP