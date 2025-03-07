I View World Film Festival to commence with 'My Melbourne' screening

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) I View World Film Festival is set to begin from March 12 with the screening of "My Melbourne", an anthology by Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan.

Organised by Engendered, a trans-national arts and human rights organisation, the festival will take place at the Travancore Palace in New Delhi.

Filmmakers Onir, Ali and Khan are also expected to attend the event, according to a press release.

"Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures and this is a testament to that. It’s rare to see a project that so seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity," Ali said in a statement.

Onir said, "In a world where we are constantly nurturing ‘othering’ and hate , this film seeks to dismantle the image of the enemy. Celebrate the Us that we are forgetting , nurture love and empathy with our film 'My Melbourne' at I View World Film Festival." Festival director and Engendered founder, Myna Mukherjee said, "With I View World we aim to create global awareness of issues which needs a much needed attention in today’s time and age." According to the website, I View World is an international film festival that provides new ways of seeing human rights cinema through the lens of gender marginalities and contemporary culture.

The festival will run till March 16. PTI ATR ATR ATR