I want to explore everything as a newcomer, says Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Actor Shanaya Kapoor says destiny brought her to her second film, survival thriller "Tu Ya Main", which features her in the role of a social media influencer. Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Mahi Gill, made her acting debut opposite Vikrant Massey in "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan". She credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for the role in "Tu Ya Main".

"When I read the scenes, I found them super fun, I was like, it's destiny that allowed me to be there at the right time, right moment and Mukesh sir for thinking of me in the first place that I got the chance to audition. I'm just starting out, so I'm just like an open book, I want to explore everything. I need to figure out which direction I want to go in," she told PTI.

“Tu Yaa Main” revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya and Adarsh Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

It is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and is slated to release theatrically on February 13.

Shanaya's debut film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” did not do well at the box office but the actor said seeing herself on the big screen for the first time was a “big achievement” for her.

“I wouldn't say that it (film) didn't receive love. It didn't reflect in the numbers. But for me, it was a moment, I was happy seeing myself on the big screen. For me, that was that moment that I've been waiting for.

"So, when I was watching it in the theatre even if no one was there, it was just me, I was like, ‘What is going on?’. I had to soak in that moment, appreciate that moment and not get distracted by anything else. It was my first movie and it's very special to me, it always will be, no matter what,” Shanaya said.

Instead of dwelling on the result of the film, the actor said she stayed focused on her next project, “Tu Yaa Main”.

“I’m an actor, I want my films to do well, I want the audiences to go in, and like it (theatre) should be jam-packed. I want that and that is the dream and that's what I’m working towards and that is the aim and motivation.” To prepare for her role of social media influencer, Avani, Shanaya said she revisited survival thriller films like “Jaws”, “Crawl” and “The Meg”. She also did an unconventional acting exercise with acting coach, Atul Mongia.

“Adarsh introduced me to this technique in Atul sir's workshop. At first when I heard it, I was like, ‘I don't know if this is for me and if I can do it’. But I gave it a shot and it really helped. I watched a lot of videos of black panther, and that really helped me. I felt the way they moved was graceful, sensual, charming, and confident.

"My character Avani has that sensual side where you feel a little intimidated and she's just gazing, she's not looking at you in a way that you get scared, but there's something about her look,” Shanaya said.

"Tu Yaa Main" is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.