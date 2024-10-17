I wanted to do 90 per cent of my stunts: 'Citadel: Diana' star Matilda De Angelis

New Delhi: Stunts are an important part of the spy action genre and Italian actor Matilda De Angelis says her experience as a gymnast came in handy when she was cast for "Citadel: Diana", the latest series in Prime Video's "Citadel" universe.

In the Italian show, the actor plays Diana Cavalieri, a double agent for the secret syndicate Citadel, who infiltrates Manticore, the rival agency that destroyed it eight years ago. She is also on a mission to unearth the truth behind her parents death.

De Angelis, known for her work in films such as "Italian Race" and "Rose Island" and the popular series "The Law According to Lidia Poet" and "The Undoing", performed majority of the action scenes on her own.

"I wanted to be able to do 90 per cent of my stunts because I had very high expectations from myself. I used to be a gymnast when I was little so I think I have good muscular memory. It's been a challenge but I always take on challenges when it comes to creating a character," she told PTI in an interview.

Gina Gardini, showrunner and executive producer, said the actor's dedication was second to none.

"This is a woman who spent four months in a gym, driving cars, learning stunts. To (be able to) prepare physically and again she wanted to do the majority of the stunts in that kind of time. Her dedication is incredible and that's who she is," she added.

"Citadel: Diana" is the second series to debut from the world of "Citadel", the parent show starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, and is backed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The brothers, along with their sister Angela Russo-Otstot, serve as executive producers on the latest offering.

The series comes right before the premiere of "Citadel: Honey Bunny", the Indian chapter starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Production on season two of "Citadel" has already begun.

In terms of the "Citadel" spyverse puzzle, Gardini said each show stands on its own.

"You don't necessarily need to see the other shows for them to be cohesive or as if you miss a piece of narrative storytelling. Each one of these shows is told in a different time frame. So they don't necessarily have the same temporal storylines.

"I feel 'Citadel: Diana' is important within 'Citadel' world because I love what it brings to the 'Citadel' world. Our show takes a deep dive into the world of Manticore which is quite different from the mother show. That is what makes us kind of interesting and expands the 'Citadel' world," she said.

The showrunner said Diana's "deeply personal" connection to her mission makes her special.

"She joins 'Citadel' to get to the bottom of the death of her parents... I think that's what really distinguishes her in the pantheon of spy characters." Diana is armed and dangerous but like other international spies, she is stylish, sporting an asymmetrical fringe haircut. She is also a polyglot.

"Maybe at first it feels strange but then eventually it becomes perfect," said the actor about the hairstyle, adding "Beautiful things take time." Speaking multiple languages, including English, French and German, in a single show was a fun experience, added De Angelis.

"It's the dream of an actress. I speak Italian and English and I studied French in school. German is the only language which I had to completely learn (for) the lines and say them as best as I could... I have a good ear so I guess it just followed the musicality of language. Maybe one day I will speak (an) Indian (language too)" According to Gardini, "Citadel: Diana" offers a bird's eye view of an unexpected Italy, which is away from the cliches and stereotypes that often travel the world about the European country.

"What I hope for Indian audiences who see the first season is that it's got all of the action, tension and adrenaline of a great spy series. At its core, it's a deeply emotional character-driven drama where family is an incredibly important theme. I hope the Indian audiences are moved by our story and by Diana's remarkable journey," she said.

De Angelis believes a layered character like Diana will be appreciated by the Indian audience.

"Very often in a spy world, you have the villain and you have the hero. But Diana is not necessarily good or bad, she is both. She is a hero, a heroine and sometimes she is very evil too. So for me, that's the most interesting trait about Diana. I think it's refreshing to see a character with so many layers. So, I hope the audience will get this." The actor also reminisced about meeting fellow "Citadel" stars Chopra Jonas and Ruth Prabhu at the press screening of the first episode of "Citadel: Diana" and "Citadel: Honey Bunny" in London last month.

"I was very happy to see them again. I met them at the premiere (of 'Citadel) in London a year and half ago. It was nice to see them again and have a little chit-chat about 'Citadel'. We were together for a couple of hours or so but it was beautiful to see them," she said.

Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schutz and Filippo Nigro also round out the cast of "Citadel: Diana".