I was fighting my depression: Babil Khan shares poem on Instagram

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, put out an emotional poem on social media to reveal his battle with depression.

The actor, who debuted with the 2022 Triptii Dimri-starrer "Qala", was caught up in a controversy in May when he posted a video appearing emotional and calling the industry fake. He later took down the video and deactivated his social media accounts.

Posting pictures of himself in a red sweater, the poem in the caption to his Instagram post read, "Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeve; now I have blood-soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts, insomnia, and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..” Reacting to Babil's post, actor Vijay Varma commented, “Babil, we got your back.” Aparshakti Khurana also dropped a heart emoji and Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Look who’s here" to welcome the actor back to social media.

Babil was last seen in social media thriller "Logout".