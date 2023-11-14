I was warned my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35: Anne Hathaway

London, Nov 14 (PTI) Recounting how she was warned that her career will only flourish till she turns 35, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway says it's fantastic more women are having careers deeper into their lives.

Hathaway made her film debut at the age of 18 in 2001's superhit Disney film "The Princess Diaries". She went on to star in films such as "Ella Enchanted", Oscar-nominated drama "Brokeback Mountain", "The Devil Wears Prada", and "Les Miserables" for which she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress.

Now, 41, the actor recently earned rave reviews for "She Came to Me", a rom-com on which she also serves as producer. She will next be seen in the independent psychodrama "Eileen".

"When I started out as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face.

"The thing that has evolved during (that time) is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn't mean we should have a ticker tape parade -- someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix'," Hathaway told Porter magazine.

As an actor, she said it was a "sweet feeling" to know that they are woven into someone's life through cinema.

"I can't describe the honour of knowing that I'm involved in the moments where people need comfort. It makes me really excited that my journey as a performer has connected with people. I love (when) projects have a life beyond their initial release," she added. PTI RDS RDS BK BK BK