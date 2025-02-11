I was weak in maths: Deepika Padukone recalls her student days on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone says she was a naughty child who would jump from one sofa to another and was weak in maths as she went down memory lane during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) programme.

The PM shared the clip where Padukone discusses her student days on his official X page.

"Among the most common topics #ExamWarriors want to discuss is mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February.

And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, was part of an episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an annual event in which the prime minister interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

In the brief clip from the episode, which will be telecast on Wednesday at 10 am, Padukone said: "I was a very naughty kid.

I would climb and jump on sofas and chairs. Sometimes we stress a lot. I used to be weak in maths and continue to be." Padukone also praised the prime minister for advocating expression over suppression in his 2018 book "Exam Warriors".

"So always express yourselves whether it's with your friends, family, parents, teachers, journaling is a great way to express yourself. I just kept working and there was a day I fell unconscious and after a few days I realised that I had depression...

"I would also want to thank the honourable prime minister for giving this platform to really come out as exam warriors and not worriers. I wish all of you very best and do your best and take adequate rest," she said.

The "Piku" star, who launched Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health in India, also thanked Modi in her Instagram post.

"'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is back with its 8th Edition! And this time we'll also be discussing the importance of Mental Health.

Thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi for your commitment towards this cause. I look forward to launching our episode," she wrote in the caption.