I will always stand with the creator of the film: Farhan Akhtar on 'Raanjhanaa' row

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday said though he does not know much about what went into the AI-altered re-release of "Raanjhanaa", his loyalty will always be with the creator of the film.

Both director Anand L Rai and Dhanush, who made his Hindi cinema debut with the 2013 movie, have spoken out against production banner Eros International's decision to create an alternate "happy ending" for the movie through the help of artificial intelligence.

Akhtar was asked about the controversy during the teaser launch of his upcoming film "120 Bahadur". "I will always stand with the creator of the film and (if) the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that's where my loyalty lies. The rest of the fine print of what happened there, I have no (idea), but that's all I can say," Akhtar told reporters here.

Excel entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani echoed Akhtar's thoughts.

"I absolutely agree to the fact that you can't do it without the consent (of the filmmaker)," Sidhwani said. He also added that AI should be used smartly to the film's advantage.

Akhtar will be essaying the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in "120 Bahadur". The war drama is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sidhwani and Akhtar via their Excel Entertainment and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios.

The film is based on the real life incident of 120 Indian soldiers who fought off over 3000 Chinese in the 1962 battle of Rezang La.

Akhtar, whose 2004 film "Lakshya" was loosely based on the Kargil War, said the intent of "120 Bahadur" is to inspire "more writers, filmmakers and directors to look into India's glorious past.

"We have incredible moments of bravery, courage and decisions taken in some tremendous adversity that now make us the country we are today," he added.

Ghai said he "grew up with the story" and it took him eight years to work to fine tune it.

The film also stars Jinkya Ramesh Deo, Eijaz Khan, Vivian Bathena, Ankit Siwach and Rashii Khanna in pivotal roles. "120 Bahadur" is set to release in theatres on November 21.