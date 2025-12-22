I will keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face: Amanda Seyfried on 'Mamma Mia 3'

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (PTI) Not only fans of "Mamma Mia", but also its lead actor, Amanda Seyfried, is eager to have another instalment to the film and believes whatever the story is going to be, it will be "really interesting".

The first film released in 2008, featuring Seyfried alongside Meryl Streep. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, it revolved around a young bride-to-be, Sophie (Seyfried), who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her real father.

The sequel, titled "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", was directed by Ol Parker and released in 2018.

"I’m going to keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face," Seyfried told entertainment magazine People in an interview.

The actor, who became a mother in the last instalment, said she would love to "dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children" in the next film.

"Oh, with kids. I mean, I love being a mother...I love playing a mother, and I would love to dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children on a Greek island — just like (Streep’s) Donna did with Sophie," she said.

"I think that would be really interesting. I have no idea where the story is going to go, but I know there’s going to be a lot of singing and dancing," she added.

Seyfried's latest work is "The Housemaid", which released on December 19. Directed by Paul Feig, the film revolves around a young woman becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple.

It also featured Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone in lead roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR