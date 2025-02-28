I wish I could make a comedy film with her: director Girish Kohli on Sridevi

Mumbai, February 28 (PTI) Girish Kohli, who is making his film debut with Sohum Shah-starrer "Crazxy", says he has fond memories of working with Sridevi on revenge drama "Mom", which he wrote.

Kohli said he hoped to work on a comedy with the late superstar but the wish will remain unfulfilled with her death in 2018 at the age of 54.

"She could do anything. The biggest disadvantage was that I did a serious picture (movie) with her. But her comic timing was amazing, I could see it. I wish I could make a comedy with her. I didn't have that opportunity,” Kohli told PTI in an interview.

In "Mom", directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a school teacher who decides to avenge the sexual assault on her stepdaughter. The film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

Kohli said though the actor did not speak much, she was passionate about her work.

"She gave me a lot of respect. It was my first picture (movie). I was nothing. She used to call me sir. It was very awkward for me. She was a very respectful and graceful person. She used to read every line. There are very few people like her. It is a big loss for all of us," said Kohli, who also served as a writer on films such as “Hit: The First Case” and “Kesari”.

"Crazxy", his debut as a director, released on Friday. The film revolves around Dr Abhimanyu Sood (Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Shah has also produced the movie.