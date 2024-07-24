I wish I enjoyed it more: Matthew Macfadyen on playing 'Mr Darcy' on 'Pride and Prejudice'

Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) Actor Matthew Macfadyen says he did not enjoy playing Mr Darcy on Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" as he was worried he was not "dishy enough" to play one of literature's favourite romantic heroes.

Looking back, the actor wishes he had enjoyed it more. "I didn't really (enjoy it). I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.

"I felt a bit miscast, like, 'I'm not dishy enough'. But it worked out," the actor said on CBS Mornings. Macfadyen, who played the popular character of Tom Wambsgans on "Succession" and stars in "Deadpool & Wolverine", is, however, happy with the way things turned out finally. "The most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?' It's a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be aging that badly',” the actor said about the movie, which also featured late Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Tom Hollander, Judi Dench, Carey Mulligan, Talulah Riley and Rupert Friend.

Macfadyen portrayal of Mr Darcy opposite Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Bennet in the movie has many admirers with a special internet segment devoted to the scene where Mr Darcy flexes his hands just after he has helped Elizabeth Bennett's character into a carriage.

But Colin Firth's take on the character in 1995 series remains a favourite on the screen with his wet shirt scene often being recreated and referenced by filmmakers.

It was most recently done in "Bridgerton" season 2 when Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton emerges from a lake after accidently falling into it in an obvious hat tip to Firth's portrayal of Mr Darcy.

Austen's novel, published in 1813, is set in early 19th century and revolves around the Bennett family, especially the second daughter Elizabeth Bennett. With the arrival of a rich bachelor, Mr Bingley, as a neighbour and Elizabeth's mother hopes one of her five daughters gets engaged.

At a ball, the family is introduced to the party and while Mr Bingley falls for Elizabeth's elder sister Jane, she gets offended to know that his rich friend, Mr Darcy, looks down upon her family. PTI BK BK BK