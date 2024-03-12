I&B minister launches Swaraj series on OTT platform

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched the first season of "Swaraj" on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, the launch of the series on the over-the-top (OTT) platform was a true tribute to all those unsung great heroes of our independence who sacrificed everything for the country.

He said the series was commissioned taking inspiration from the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" national campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and captures the stories of bravery in India's freedom struggle about which very few people know.

"These are the wars which got lost somewhere in the pages of history," Thakur said.

He said the series will help the national and international audience understand the spirit of the country's 500-year-long relentless struggle to gain independence from colonial rulers.

The minister also said that a new 52-episode serial "Sardar: The Game Changer" has been launched by Doordarshan on March 10 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PTI SKU RHL