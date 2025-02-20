Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film 'Nadaaniyan' set for March 7 release on Netflix

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) "Nadaaniyan", the debut film of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, will premiere on Netflix on March 7, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the romantic drama film is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of filmmaker Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

The streamer shared the news in a post on Instagram along with a promotional video.

"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch 'Nadaaniyan', out 7 March, only on Netflix," Netflix said.

In the movie, Ibrahim essays the role of Arjun Mehta and Khushi stars as Pia Jai Singh. Directed by Shauna Gautam, "Nadaaniyan" follows a South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan.

"Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?" read the official synopsis of the film.

The film's cast also includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. Johar serves as a producer alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Ibrahim earlier served as an assistant on Karan Johar's 2023 directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

Khushi, daughter of late star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie "The Archies", co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. She was most recently seen in "Loveyapa", opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.