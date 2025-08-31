'Ice Age 6' to release in theatres on February 5, 2027

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (PTI) The sixth installment of the popular "Ice Age" franchise has been officially titled "Ice Age: Boiling Point", and is set to hit the big screen on February 5, 2027.

Disney made the announcement with an Instagram post on Saturday. It featured a picture with the title written over it.

"Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @disneyd23! Coming to theaters on February 5, 2027, the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World! #DestinationD23," read the caption of the post.

The upcoming installment will have Ray Romano return to voice the character of woolly mammoth Manny, Queen Latifah as friendly mammoth Ellie, John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, Denis Leary as smilodon Diego and Simon Pegg as weasel Buck.

"'Ice Age: Boiling Point' is a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World," reads the official logline of the film.

The first installment of the franchise released in 2002, titled "Ice Age". It was followed by "Ice Age: The Meltdown" in 2006, "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" in 2009, "Ice Age: Continental Drift" in 2012 and the last installment, "Ice Age: Collision Course" in 2016.