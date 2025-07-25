ICW 2025: Designer Suneet Varma presents his collection ‘Sehr’ with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as muse

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Designer Suneet Varma presented "Sehr", a collection inspired by the mystique of twilight, featuring nature-inspired silhouettes, delicate embroidery, and a soft blend of romantic textures, on day two of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week here.

Entrepreneur and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned the muse for the designer's showcase at the prestigious fashion gala, held at Taj Palace hotel, on Thursday evening.

Heavily inspired by nature, the collection featured lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, dresses, and gowns adorned with detailed embroidery and floral patterns in a mix of jewel tones and ethereal pastels.

The colour palette also included darker regal hues such as deep midnight blue, charcoal black, and metallic gold while also incorporating pastels to display flora and fauna. White remained a very prominent colour in the outfits, including the showstopper's outfit.

The nature motifs were translated immensely into the clothing as models walked the ramp, wearing headdresses in the shape of birds, such as swans, with the amount of floral embroidery increasing with each outfit.

The set was designed with paper cutouts of trees, insects and animals.

The fitted outfits and delicate bodice echoed Varma’s exploration of femininity, which was further enhanced by sensual musical tracks, such as Asha Bhosle’s “Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera” and Lata Mangeshkar’s “Aa Jane Jaa” that accompanied the models during their walk.

The music also incorporated natural sounds such as the chirping of birds and the hooting of insects.

Riddhima walked the ramp in a lehenga which consisted of an off-white skirt paired with a silver corset top to the beats of a modern rendition of “Aa Jane Jaan”.

The large, fluffy skirt consisted of intricate silver embroidery with pink and yellow flowers.

Riddhima, who reunited with Varma after 18 years, called her outfit a "gentle spell woven in couture”.

“The first time I ever set foot on a ramp, 18 years ago, was for Suneet, and here I am 18 years later working again for Suneet. And it feels great,” she said, recalling their friendship at the post show press conference.

Talking to PTI, the 44-year-old said she is in love with her sparkly lehenga.

“One of my most favourite garments. Of course, all his (Varma’s) garments were beautiful, his collection was amazing, but this has to be my favourite," she added.

"I love flora and fauna both, I mean I love nature, and I love the set, the set is absolutely gorgeous. It's a beautiful lehenga. It (the show) has to be one of my favourites,” she said.

The Indian Couture Week (ICW) will conclude on July 30.