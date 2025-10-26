I’d rather die: Guillermo del Toro on using AI

Los Angeles, Oct 26 (PTI) Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro says he is not interested in using Artificial Intelligence in his films and hopes his decision won't change.

The filmmaker is known for his notable projects such as "The Shape of Water", "Crimson Peak" and "Pacific Rim", among others.

His latest work is the adaptation of the 1818 Mary Shelley classic "Frankenstein", which will stream on Netflix from November 7. It features Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth in lead roles.

Asked about his stance on AI, the director said he is not and will never be interested in it. "AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested...I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak… The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die,'" he told NPR in an interview.

The director said AI's true dangers aren’t with the technology itself, but with “natural stupidity,” and compared Victor Frankenstein to those at the forefront of AI development.

“I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor (Frankenstein) be similar in some ways to the tech bros,” he said.

“He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going," he added.

"Frankenstein" also has Christoph Waltz and Ralph Ineson in pivotal roles.