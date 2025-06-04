If audience understands core of character, artist is appreciated: Ashutosh Rana

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Versatile actor Ashutosh Rana, who essays the role of Ravana in 'Humare Ram', a play which retells the story of the Ramayana, affirms that when the audience understands the core of a portrayed character, the artist is appreciated naturally.

Rana, who has been mostly seen portraying negative roles in films, also suggested that the audience connects with the art even when they hate a character more than loving it.

"When they understand the core of the character and appreciate the art it represents, the artist is appreciated naturally. For me, the greatest reward is not about being loved or hated — it's about the audience recognising and valuing the craft," the actor told PTI in a telephonic interview.

He asserted that theatre enthusiasts are watching 'Humare Ram' repeatedly, some even “20 times”.

“The response we got from the audience underscores the appreciation for the presentation and artistic merit,” said Rana who will be in Kolkata to stage the play.

The success of ‘Humare Ram’ is evident from the packed theatres, demonstrating the story's and artists' ability to touch hearts and drive repeat viewership, he said.

“We know Kolkata audience always backed rich content and power-backed performances," he added.

The play will be staged in the city on June 7 and 8.

Ramayana is relevant to this day and will remain so in the future, Rana said adding: "I feel obliged to be a part of this timeless saga." ‘Humare Ram’ a theatrical extravaganza directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj showcases scenes from the Ramayana, never before depicted on stage. Acclaimed actor Rahull R Bhuchar portrays Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar plays Lord Hanuman and Tarun Khanna essays the role of Lord Shiva.

Elevating the auditory experience, playback singers Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam lent their voices to the play.

Rana, whose portrayal of Hambirrao in the recently released movie 'Chhava' had earned audience praise, said that as a performer, he does not find much difference between acting on the stage and that before the camera.

"If your performance is not truthful, it will not work in either theatre or film. However, theatre allows a more immediate and genuine connection with the audience, and that connection flows both ways. That is one of the biggest strengths of theatre," said Rana.

Rana, who acted in a few Bengali films, said he is open to exploring new creative ventures with directors in West Bengal.

"I'm currently working on a few projects that will be showcased across India. While I can't share details, I'm excited about the opportunities ahead," he added.