If I can reach here, so can others: Mithun on Dadasaheb Phalke award

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Actor Mithun Chakraborty on Monday said if someone having a humble origin such as his can get the Dadasaheb Phalke award then others too, having the requisite dedication and spirit of hard work, can.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X named Chakraborty as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for “his iconic contribution to Indian cinema”.

Following Vaishnaw’s post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chakraborty as “a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances” and expressed delight at the veteran actor being conferred with the prestigious award.

Chakraborty dedicated the award to his family, fans and countless well-wishers.

To a question how he felt in retrospect, about his journey from his ordinary north Kolkata background to being recognised with the highest film award of the land, the actor told reporters here: “ I only wish to tell everyone that if I have reached this far, so can you.” “You should have dedication and motivation. You should have the resilience to face difficult situations and keep doing your work. I can be an example," he advised aspiring actors.

Chakraborty, who is already a Padma Bhushan awardee, said he is stating especially to those who are financially weak.

"Let's not give up hope. If I can make it, we can all make it,” he said.

Responding to the congratulatory message from the Prime Minister, the actor said, “I thank him for the wishes and greetings. I extend my gratitude to him and everyone else who wished me. I have met the PM before. He is a great person, a fantastic human being." To a question on his earlier stint as a Rajya Sabha MP from the TMC, Chakraborty said he had stepped down from that position long back and had “voluntarily left" the party.

About his association with the BJP, Chakraborty said, "I got many offers from my party. But I never accepted any of them." Asked to respond to comments from certain quarters that his association with the BJP boosted his chances of receiving the honour, Chakraborty said, “I would like to repeat that I never accepted any benefits. If some people have to say things, they always will. I am associated with the BJP but I have also worked in the industry for many decades and received people’s love." He said that he believed every award and every honour comes at and appropriate time, and asserted that he was no more an MP, but simply “an actor who is also involved in social work”.

Responding to a question on the ghastly RG Kar hospital crime and the ongoing investigations, Chakraborty said, "Like everyone else, I too was shaken by this incident. We all want those behind the barbaric crime to be tracked and punished promptly. If that is delayed or does not happen, the issue of women’s safety will never be ensured." “Justice must be delivered. If it isn’t, then such crimes will become a habit for the perpetrators,” he said.

Chakraborty debuted in Mrinal Sen-directed Bengali film 'Mrigayaa', and went on to become a superstar having delivered a string of Hindi blockbusters like "Surakshaa", "Disco Dancer", "Dance Dance" and "Pyar Jhukta Nahi".

Stating he only very selectively takes up scripts which interest him considering multiple factors, Chakraborty said he was currently involved in four Bengali and three Hindi film projects.

Chakraborty's co-actor in "Mrigayaa", who had shared the screen with him in several other films, Mamata Shankar said, "I am so proud of him. He richly deserves the honour." Referring to the 1976 classic, Shankar said, "We were keen to see how the bell bottom-wearing long-haired Mithun could transform into the rustic character of lathi-wielding Ghinoya who's bare-chest and wears a small dhoti. His changed look was unbelievable." Actor-Director Aparna Sen recalled her shooting experience with Chakraborty in "Titli" (2014) and congratulated the actor by saying "he undoubtedly deserved the honour in every way." Actor Rituparna Sengupta said it was fantastic news. "I am overwhelmed. I had the opportunity to work with Mithunda in several Hindi/Bengali projects. I was showered with his affection, blessings and love." Actor Parambrata Chatterjee said, "I grew up witnessing the journey of Mithun Chakraborty in Indian films. Unquestionably he deserves the award."