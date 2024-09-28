If opportunity is good, I’ll work in Hindi films: 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 28 (PTI) The Kannada film industry is his priority but "Kantara" star and director Rishab Shetty says he would like to work in a Hindi movie if the right opportunity comes his way.

Shetty attained nationwide popularity for his 2022 action thriller “Kantara”, which won the National Award for popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best actor trophy for him.

Language barrier is a thing of the past, he said.

“My priority is the Kannada industry. It has given me such a big opportunity. There is no language barrier today and people recognise your work here. It has become Indian cinema now, thanks to the change. If the opportunity is good, I’ll work (in Hindi films),” Shetty told PTI at the IIFA Utsavam green carpet 2024 here on Friday night.

Asked about the controversy around his reported comments about 'Bollywood portraying India in a negative light' in a recent interview, the actor-filmmaker said, “What I was trying to say was misunderstood. I shall clarify and explain some other day.” Shetty, who directed, co-wrote and headlined "Kantara", is currently working on the film's prequel. The project is most likely to be released in 2025.

The filming on "Kantara: Chapter 1" is going well, he added.

“We took a lot of time to write. People made this film ('Kantara') a big hit... Every film requires time to be made and hence it is taking some time... I’m sure you all will enjoy watching the movie.” PTI KKP RDS RDS