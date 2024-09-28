If you have great scripts for me, please reach out: Mrunal Thakur to filmmakers

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 28 (PTI) An artiste sometimes needs to wait for the right offer than go on a signing spree, says actor Mrunal Thakur, who wouldn't mind working in a film with less screen time if it is an impactful role.

The actor, known for "Love Sonia", "Super 30", "Sita Ramam", and "Hi Nanna", said she loves the "vibe and roles" that are being written in Indian cinema.

"If you are listening, and if you have great scripts for me, please reach out to me," she told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Utsavam 2024 here.

More than the film, Thakur said she pays attention to what the film is about and what her part is in it.

"If you remove my part from some movie, would it be the same name? If it makes a difference, then I would want to be part of that film even if it’s one scene in the film. Having said that, there are great roles (for women).

"It’s just that you need to wait and you can’t be on a signing spree. I want to sign films, I want to do great work. I want to work with amazing filmmakers and new directors," she added.

In “Hi Nanna”, she teamed up with debutant director Shouryuv and Thakur said she would like to work with the filmmaker once again.

“It was his debut film and no one believed it was his debut film. I would like to work with him again because I’ve had an amazing experience with him,” she said.

Thakur will be seen next in “Pooja Meri Jaan”. Billed as a “powerful drama”, the film stars Huma Qureshi as Sana and Thakur as Pooja.

“‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ is my jaan quite literally. I think every girl in this nation will resonate with the character that I’ve played,” she said.

The upcoming film is directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind, and is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.