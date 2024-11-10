IFFI 2024 to launch entertainment zone IFFIESTA

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to introduce IFFIESTA, an entertainment extravaganza designed to bring communities together through films, food, art, and interactive experiences, with its 2024 edition.

IFFIESTA will be organised at the Kala Academy, located on the picturesque waterfront of Panjim, Goa during the IFFI, set to take place from November 21 to 28, a press release said.

The festival will feature performances from 11 traditional dance troupes representing India's diverse cultural landscape. Attendees can also enjoy a curated food zone showcasing dishes from 15-20 top local and national eateries, offering a taste of India’s rich culinary heritage.

In collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), a fashion show paying tribute to six decades of Indian cinema will highlight the synergy between film and fashion through iconic film-inspired designs.

Additionally, an immersive audio-visual experience of the National Museum of Indian Cinema will guide visitors through the historical and contemporary journey of Indian films.

Fans will have the opportunity to engage directly with celebrities in the Zomato District Entertainment Arena through meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, and social media interactions.

The arena will also host daily live performances, including music acts, DJ sets, and stand-up comedy.