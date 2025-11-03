IFFI ropes in LTIMindtree to launch India’s first AI Film Festival and hackathon

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday announced the launch of India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) film festival and hackathon.

The initiative, in collaboration with LTIMindtree (LTIM) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will take place from November 20 to 28, 2025, during the 56th edition of IFFI in Goa.

The collaboration with LTIMindtree’s BlueVerse CraftStudio and NFDC aims to create a platform that empowers filmmakers, creators, technologists, and innovators to experiment with AI-driven storytelling tools and showcase groundbreaking creative use cases that shape the future of film, as per a press release.

"Cinema has always reflected the power of human imagination. Today, AI gives us a new lens that expands our ability to dream, design, and express. The IFFI AI Film Festival will be a playground for that evolution," said Shekhar Kapur, Festival Director, IFFI and Jury Chair of the IFFI AI Film Festival.

“At LTIMindtree, we believe the future of storytelling lies at the confluence of human creativity and AI. Through this collaboration, we are proud to create a platform that nurtures innovation and brings the magic of AI to India’s creative economy," added Sujay Sen, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Interactive Services of LTIMindtree.

Shri Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC explained that the partnership will allow them to extend IFFI's "creative legacy into the world of AI responsibly, inclusively, and with a vision for global collaboration." The AI Film Festival and Hackathon will feature a diverse range of experiences, including an AI Film Showcase Presenting AI-generated films across fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental genres, a release said.

There will also be a 48-hour Hackathon to challenge developers and storytellers to design innovative AI-powered cinematic tools, while workshops and masterclasses will offer interactive sessions on topics such as AI in film production, ethical storytelling, and creative technology.