IFFM 2025 to honour cinema icon Ritwik Ghatak with retrospective on birth centenary

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 will pay tribute to iconic filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak on his 100th birth anniversary with a special retrospective celebrating his cinematic legacy.

The late filmmaker, considered one of the greatest visionaries of Indian cinema, will be commemorated through screenings of his landmark works, academic panels, and curated discussions that aim to bring global attention to his pioneering contributions.

Ghatak is celebrated for his impactful films, particularly those exploring the social and psychological aftermath of the Partition of India.

His most popular works include the "Partition Trilogy", consisting of "Meghe Dhaka Tara" (1960), "Komal Gandhar" (1961), and "Subarnarekha" (1965). Other notable films include "Jukti Takko Aar Gappo" (1974) and "Titash Ekti Nadir Naam" (1973).

IFFM festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange hailed Ghatak as a visionary who was "far ahead of his time".

"His cinema dealt with trauma, displacement, and identity with such poetic depth and urgency that it resonates even more today. At IFFM, we believe it is our responsibility to bring global attention to icons like Ritwik Ghatak, whose work shaped the conscience of Indian filmmaking," Lange said in a statement.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will be held from August 14 to 24.