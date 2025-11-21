IICT signs MoU with Australia’s Deakin University at IFFI’s Waves Bazaar

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia’s Deakin University to deepen academic and creative collaboration.

The pact was signed during the the ongoing Waves Bazaar, organised alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

The partnership has been formalised under the Australia–India Creative Collaboration initiative in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

According to a press release, the agreement aims to promote innovation, academic excellence and cross-disciplinary engagement in creative and technology-driven education.

“This collaboration strengthens our mission to nurture global talent and push the boundaries of immersive and interactive media education,” IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar said.

As part of the MoU, the two institutions will jointly develop academic programmes, training modules and research projects in creative and applied technologies.

The collaboration will also include workshops, masterclasses, and initiatives to enhance student and faculty mobility, while working closely with industry to ensure practical, real-world outcomes.

IICT also hosted a dedicated booth at Waves Bazaar, where delegates interacted with the team and explored the institute’s programmes and technology-led initiatives. PTI RB RB