IIFA 2025 to mark 50 years of 'Sholay'

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will pay tribute to Ramesh Sippy's "Sholay", which completes 50 years of its release in August.

The silver jubilee edition of the awards, set to be held in Jaipur between March 8 and 9, will honour cinematic excellence across 10 categories of Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singer (Male and Female).

"Sholay", a multi-starrer featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan, will be screened at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, this tribute will not only celebrate the enduring impact of "Sholay" on Indian cinema but will also commemorate Raj Mandir's five-decade journey as "an iconic sanctuary for moviegoers".

Andre Timmins, co-founder of IIFA, said IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration.

"... It’s a journey through time, honouring 50 years of 'Sholay' at Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir. As we mark IIFA’s Silver Jubilee, we are celebrating more than milestones; we are celebrating legends, memories, and the magic of cinema that has touched hearts for generations.

"'Sholay' is more than a film—it’s an emotion, a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire storytellers and audiences alike. And what better place to honour its legacy than Raj Mandir, a theatre that has been a historical sanctuary for movie lovers for five decades," Timmins said in a statement.

Light-hearted satire "Laapataa Ladies" leads IIFA 2025 race with nine nominations, with horror comedies "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" and "Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank" following close with seven and six nods, respectively.

To be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, the ceremony will see special performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. PTI RDS RDS RDS