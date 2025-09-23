I’m designing a special mantle for this award: Gauri Khan on Shah Rukh's National Award win

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Interior designer Gauri Khan on Tuesday said she is designing a special mantle for husband and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's National Award trophy.

Congratulating Shah Rukh, who won his career's first National Film Award for his dual role in Atlee's 2023 film "Jawan", Gauri said it was a result of years of hard work and dedication. Gauri shared a picture of Shah Rukh, looking dapper in a dark suit, on her Instagram handle to congratulate him on receiving the National Award.

"What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," she wrote in the caption.

"Jawan", which released in 2023, minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. The high-octane thriller featured SRK in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad. It also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh shared the best actor win with Vikrant Massey, who was awarded for his performance in "12th Fail". The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed movie was awarded the best film at the ceremony. PTI ATR ATR BK BK