I'm hosting IIFA Awards with most special being: Vicky Kaushal on sharing stage with SRK

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 27 (PTI) Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday said hosting the IIFA Awards this year is special because he gets to be on the stage with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, a three day movie gala, kicked off on Friday in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third time.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam with Teja Sajja on Friday, followed by the IIFA Awards ceremony, which will be emceed by SRK, filmmaker Karan Johar and Kaushal on Saturday.

Kaushal has begun rehearsals with Khan.

"I hosted IIFA last time, I'm hosting it this year and I'm also performing as well. This time it is a little bit special because I'm hosting with the most special human being ever, that's Shah Rukh Khan.

"The sunglasses I'm wearing are part of vanity but it also comes along with working with a man who works 24 hours straight, it's Shah Rukh Khan sir," Kaushal told reporters here at the press conference of IIFA Awards 2024.

The "Uri" star said the glasses were just to hide the tiredness.

"A couple of hours before we were on stage and rehearsing for our show, and hence I'm wearing glasses so that you don't think I'm partying all night. But looking forward to having a great time," Kaushal added.

The actor expressed his admiration for Shahid Kapoor and said he has danced on the actor's songs at Sangeet functions.

"For three years straight, I would perform on (shows the step of 'Sari Ke Fall Sa') in sangeet," Kaushal said.

Kapoor and Kaushal grooved to each other's popular songs like "Sari Ke Fall Sa", and "Tauba Tauba", respectively.

Actor Kriti Sanon said she is excited for the 24th Edition of the awards gala for many reasons, including Rekha's performance, IIFA Utsavam and SRK as host.

"I'm more excited about Mr Shah Rukh Khan, I've seen him hosting and performing mutiple award shows from my childhood and to watch him live...

"I'm excited about watching Rekha ma'am performing, I had seen her performing once in Bangkok, you are going to witness a magical performance. I'm going to watch her from the front seat. I'm excited about Rana's hosting, it's going to be really funny, so the hosting in English as well, I don't understand Telugu much," the actor, who made her acting debut with Telugu film, "Nenokkadine", said.

Actor Ananya Panday said she is also looking forward to the IIFA Awards as a fan.

"I'm excited to see everyone, I got to dance with Shahid last year, this year I'll be clapping for him. Besides, Rekha ma'am, Shah Rukh sir, Vicky and Kriti, Sid and all are going to be amazing. I'm here as a fan and as an audience," Panday said.

Actor Raashii Khanna, best known Telugu hits like “Bengal Tiger”, “Supreme”, Jr NTR starrer “Jai Lava Kusa”, and Hindi movies like "Madras Cafe", "Yodha", and OTT show "Farzi", said it's good to see film industries from the South and Bollywood come together.

"We are one industry today, very proud and happy about it. I'm looking forward to all the lovely people performing, and I'm very excited about my own performance," Khanna said.

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, who are set to host IIFA Rocks, said they are looking forward to an eventful awards gala.

"I'm IIFA virgin and it's an honour to be here with Shahid, Vicky, Kriti, Abhishek and Ananya. I've been a fan of all of us. Thanks to IIFA that everyone is coming together on stage, it's like representing Indian cinema. I've a good co-host and I'm looking forward to watching the show," the "Yudhra" actor said.

"I'm going to be watching all the stars performing. This is the first time I'm part of any big Bollywood event, so it's all going to be fun," Banerjee, who is basking in the glory of 'Stree 2", said.

Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who too was present at the press conference, sang 'Besharam Rang' track from "Pathaan", and 'Chaleya' from "Jawan".