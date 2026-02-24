I'm just full of gratitude, never thought I would do so many films: Anil Kapoor on 40 years in cinema

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Anil Kapoor has done all kinds of roles in his career of over 40 years and the Bollywood star says his wonderful journey in cinema continues to motivate and challenge the action in him.

Known for films such as “Welcome”, “Ram Lakhan”, “Mr. India”, “Nayak”, “Tezaab”, “Taal” and “Dil Dhadakne Do”, Kapoor stars as a retired solider in his next film "Subedaar" and he said the project tested him with its action sequences.

"I'm really grateful to the audience, to the media, to all my friends, co-stars, leading ladies and directors. It's been absolutely wonderful, fulfilling. I never thought I would do so many films and sit in front of you all. I'm just full of gratitude. It’s just not my journey but the audience' journey.

"Looking all this, I feel I must work hard and do good films and associate with good people. That motivates me when I see all the characters I did (in the past) even more it just motivated me even more to go forward and think ahead,” he told reporters here.

The film, which will be released on the streaming service on March 5, is directed by Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa" fame.

Described as an “adrenaline fuelled action drama”, the film follows subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

"When this role was offered. I knew there will be a lot of action. I was little tense before starting the shoot. There were some issues in my legs but I didn't tell Suresh,” Kapoor said.

"But when camera rolls, I could do everything. I didn’t understand this at all. I could do action, horse riding, bike riding, car driving, work in dust. Sometimes I work for 16 hours. Sometimes I work straight from 7 am to 7am to 12 noon of other day and packed up at 3 pm. I don't know what happens when camera rolls, I could do anything,” he added.

The 69-year-old actor said his love for challenges and the camera drives him to give his best. Kapoor added that when Triveni narrated him the story, he accepted the role in a heartbeat as he recognised that it was going to be the most challenging film of his career.

"I have done it as usual with all heart and soul. I worked very hard. Hoping you all will like the film and our work." Actor Khushbu Sundar, who is returning to Hindi cinema after four decades with the film, credits Kapoor for her success in the south industry. Kapoor and Sundar worked in 1985 film “Meri Jung” which was Sundar’s debut film.

“Life is a complete circle. You come back to where you start from. I started from Hindi films. I started with Anil ji, 'Meri Jung' and I'm back here on this dais, sharing it with Anil ji. It's great. All the career I built down south down, Anil ji had a huge contribution in it," she said.

Sundar said she is looking to do substantial roles in Hindi cinema.

“It's great that I'm back here and all I can say is that I hope that the journey continues. I live in Chennai, but I just hope that this starts the journey of me coming back to Hindi cinema and doing some very good, substantial films with good roles,” she added.

Actor Mona Singh will be seen as an antagonist in the film. The actor, who earned a lot of critical praise for her role of a cop in "Kohrra 2", said "Subedaar" gave her sleepless nights.

“I always try not to repeat my characters... I feel very lucky, grateful that I've friends like Suresh. When I was offered this role, I found it very challenging as I have not done anything like this before. Her name is 'Babli', but she is not bubbly at all. I like to do things which surprise me, challenge me, which give me some sleepless nights. I felt it all while playing this character and I enjoyed,” she said.

Written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, the film also features Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

Written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, the film also features Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

"Subedar" is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.