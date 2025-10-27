I'm left grasping for words of praise: Shashi Tharoor on Aryan Khan's 'The Ba****ds of Bollywood'

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Politician Shashi Tharoor says Aryan Khan's series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is one of the best things he has come across on OTT and Shah Rukh Khan must be proud of his son.

Sharing the poster of the show on his X account on Sunday, the politician went on to review Aryan's debut series and said he was at a lossof words after watching it. "I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!," Tharoor's note read.

"Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed," he added.

Calling the show a masterpiece, Tharoor went on to praise the debutante's technical expertise.

"A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes. The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant!" he wrote.

In another post, he also gave a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan.

"@iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!!" he concluded. PTI SMR SMR BK BK