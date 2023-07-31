I'm not somebody who jumps on trends: Athiya Shetty

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Actor Athiya Shetty says fashion for her is not about blindly following trends, but discovering her own unique style.

The actor, who walked the runway as a showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the ongoing FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW), said she believes in being true to her personality while dressing up.

"I can be cliche and say fashion is an extension of your personality, but I feel it is something that makes you unique from people. People keep asking what are the dos and don'ts of fashion. I really never had an answer for that. I just feel like you have to be true to yourself. I am not somebody who jumps on trends. I need to feel comfortable and be myself," Athiya told PTI on Sunday.

The "Motichoor Chaknachoor" actor said it was an honour for her to walk for Anamika, who also designed her champagne pink lehenga for her wedding with Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January.

"I feel life has come full circle because in January it was my wedding and now I am here and I feel like the experience was the same. We were always talking about our inspirations.

"Anamika Khanna is like a child in a candy shop, with amazing and insane ideas. And she will deliver and make sure that happens," Athiya said.

According to the designer, her latest collection is about "love and freedom".

Perfect for the modern Indian bride and groom, the colour palette for Anamika's collection ranges from silver and gold metallics, to emerald and pearl, pastel pink, blue, ivory and black. The silhouettes were created in the Mumbai-based couturier's signature structured draping, according to the collection note.

The ICW concludes on Wednesday.