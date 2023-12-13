I'm only available on Twitter, Instagram: Lokesh Kanagaraj on reports of FB page getting hacked

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday issued a clarification saying he is only available on X and Instagram, hours after reports of his Facebook account getting hacked started circulating on social media.

The 37-year-old filmmaker shared the statement on his official page on X, formerly called Twitter.

"Hey all, I'm only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!" Kanagaraj wrote.

His most recent film release was "Leo", starring Vijay and Trisha.

The filmmaker's next project is the currently untitled movie with Rajinikanth. PTI RDS RDS RDS