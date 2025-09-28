I'm terrified and it's mortifying: Jennifer Lawrence on Gaza attacks

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence extended her support to Palestine and called Gaza attacks nothing but genocide.

The actor attended San Sebastian International Film Festival on Friday, where she was promoting her latest film "Die, My Love".

"I’m terrified and it’s mortifying. What’s happening is no less than a genocide, and it’s unacceptable. I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children," the "Don't Look Up" star said during the press conference, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"On top of everything else, what makes me so sad is that this disrespect and the discourse in American politics right now is going to be normal to them. I mean, the kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity. Politicians lie; there is no empathy," she added.

In the Lynne Ramsay directorial "Die, My Love", Lawrence plays Grace, who along with her husband, played by Robert Pattinson, moves to a rural town for a quieter life. As she deals with marriage, motherhood and isolation her mental state begins to unravel.

The movie also stars Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and LaKeith Stanfield.