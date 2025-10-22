I'm trying to reimagine my career: British actor Sam Claflin

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) After starring in a series of big budget movies like "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "The Hunger Games", British star Sam Claflin says he is now interested in exploring more complex roles that are authentic to his personality and experiences.

Claflin, a graduate of the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, is also known for romantic dramas "Love Rosie" (2014) and "Me Before You" (2016). He currently plays the lead role in Prime Video's psychological thriller series "Lazarus".

"I'm kind of in the process of trying to reimagine my career... sort of finding myself focusing on characters that are more similar to who I am as a person. That can't be said for the character I'm playing right now.

"Instead of hiding behind other characters, I'm actually finding myself playing and being authentic and using my own experiences and my own emotions, sort of something that is really interesting to me. So who knows what's going to happen next? I'm just sort of enjoying myself now," the 39-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who more recently has pivoted towards morally complex characters, such as the Colonial officer Hawkins in "The Nightingale" and the fascist British leader Oswald Mosley in popular series "Peaky Blinders", said it was always a wish to explore darker roles.

"I've always been a huge admirer of Christian Bale and people who are able to kind of completely transform themselves or disappear into a character. That's also because of my sports background and always feeling like I was athletic as a kid. So having the opportunity to transform myself physically has always been something that has excited me," he said.

The actor said he made a decision to spend more time in London and take bigger risks on smaller projects.

"The risk of failure was less on my shoulders. But also because I was having children and I was at the time happily married and I just wanted to spend more time at home with my family. But now my kids are older," he added.

"Lazarus", a six-episode series, is based on an original idea from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and written with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst.

It marks Claflin's second collaboration with Prime Video after the acclaimed 2023 series "Daisy Jones & the Six".

The new show features Claflin as psychologist Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago, as per the official plotline.

Claflin said his interest in the project was instantly piqued when he read the first episode.

"It's a genre I very much enjoy watching. I think you can tell when it's a good psychological thriller when you're only presented with one episode and are desperate to read the second. The writing was so good and left me wanting more.

"It kind of kept me on my toes and had this sort of psychological element to it as well as these family dynamics and the sort of brilliance of Harlan Coben's writing... the idea and the concept, even the world that was kind of created was all a big draw," he said.

The actor described Joel Lazarus as someone who is going through a breakdown.

"For me, as we were going through and as each episode was coming in, I was learning more about who Joel was. But I had to really kind of make a lot of big decisions without knowing where he was going to end up.

"I didn't know whether he was having a nervous breakdown, whether he was losing his mind, whether he was guilty, it was really, really fun to play," he added.

"Lazarus" also features British veteran Bill Nighy as well as actors Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Kate Ashfield.

Coben and Brocklehurst serve as executive producers alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, as well as Claflin.

Wayne Che Yip directs the first two episodes and also executive produces, while Matt Strevens serves as producer.

The show is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions. PTI RB BK BK