I’m very proud of my performance in it: Kumail Nanjiani on 'Eternals'

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (PTI) Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani says he is proud of his performance in Marvel's “Eternals" and wouldn't change anything about the film.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film released in 2021, also featuring Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie and Barry Keoghan. It turned to be a box office disappointment.

"I’m very proud of my performance in it...And it’s rare to say, but I actually wouldn’t change anything about how I am in that movie, Nanjiani, who essayed the role of Kingo in the film, said on a recent episode of NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin.

The 47-year-old actor said he doesn't get to choose how audience receive the project.

"Most times if I’m acting in something, I do not get to decide how good it’s gonna be...I do not get to choose how the audience is going to receive it. I do not get to choose how much money it’s going to make. I do not get to choose what the reviewers are going to think of it. What I do get to choose is whether or not I learned from it, you know." "So to me, that’s been a thing that I have to remind myself over and over and over and over – is that a failure is not a failure. It truly is an opportunity to learn… What I can control is learning from every job and taking a joyful approach to every job," he added.

Nanjiani will next feature in "The Breadwinner", an upcoming comedy film from Eric Appel. It also stars Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore and Colin Jost. PTI ATR ATR ATR