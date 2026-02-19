Important story to be told, do this honestly: Ravi Udyawar on Bhansali's advice on new film

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Director Ravi Udyawar says filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is backing his movie “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, placed complete trust in his vision and even gave him total creative autonomy to make the film the way he wanted to.

Udyawar made his directorial debut with the 2017 crime thriller film, “Mom”, which was the final film of Sridevi. His next release was an action movie, “Yudhra” with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The director said when Bhansali saw the romance-drama, “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, he was happy with how the story and the characters of Shashank and Roshni were brought to life by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

“Before we started off, he (Bhansali) said, ‘This is such an important story to be told’. He said, 'I see myself in both of them emotionally. I’ve my own issues. So, I know this film will connect to a lot of people. Do this honestly’. He trusted me,” Udyawar told PTI.

“That confidence, backing me up and saying, ‘Do it your way’, and he knows that his material is in safe hands, I feel lucky to have that,” he said.

The movie explores the “imperfectly perfect” romance of Shashank and Roshni, two socially awkward millennials struggling to balance their deep-seated insecurities with the weight of societal expectations.

Udyawar said the aim was to narrate the love story about two “flawed” individuals for today's audience without making it sound “preachy”.

“It’s an important story. It’s a very different kind of a film, set in Mumbai, the kind of world that we live in, where there's no time for love. It talks about slowing down, finding time, falling in love,” the director said.

The story, penned by Abhiruchi Chand, deliberately avoids the tropes of “quintessential” romantic hero, according to Udyawar.

In the film, Chaturvedi’s character has a speech impediment and because of this he is often rejected by women for marriage.

“It's not about quintessential heroes, who get on the bike and it's a slow-motion shot, kills on the dance floor, and everybody says, ‘I want to love him’. This is completely opposite to that. This is about when you're talking to somebody, you're finding that heart, you're finding that simplicity and honesty and it is so rare in today's time,” the director said.

“Do Deewane Seher Mein” marks the second collaboration between Chaturvedi and Udaywar after “Yudhra”, and the first between the director and Thakur.

The filmmaker lauded Chaturvedi and Thakur, calling them “amazing human beings and talented actors”, who were the apt choice for the film.

Also backed by Zee Studios, “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, is set to release theatrically on February 20. PTI KKP BK BK