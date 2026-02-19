Mumbai (PTI): Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for his hard-hitting social dramas, says his new film “Assi” is an attempt to understand the reasons behind rising sexual assault cases in a society that has grown numb to such violence.

Starring Kani Kusruti in the role of a rape survivor and Taapsee Pannu, as her lawyer, the movie narrates the story of a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

The title of the film is derived from the statistics that approximately 80 (‘Assi’) rape cases are reported daily in India.

Every 20 minutes in the film, the screen appears red, reminding viewers that another rape has taken place in the country.

“The idea was to re-normalise the news (about rape cases) that we have accepted as a part of life. And as long as it's happening a thousand kilometers away from us to someone else's daughter, we are not fine with it but we take it as ‘Ho gaya hai, ab kya kare’. I think we as a society collectively need to think about it,” the director, known for films like “Mulk”, “Article 15”, “Thappad”, “Anek”, and “Bheed”, told PTI in an interview.

Sinha said a significant number of these incidents occur within the home and by known people, and he believes that society must “collectively” confront the problem rather than solely “blaming the judiciary or police”.

“It (rape cases) is uncomfortable and conventionally, we don't talk about this in families, we find the adjectives disturbing. Human beings are always looking for a shield to hide behind, like when you realise you put on some weight, you avoid the mirror because you know what you are going to see there.

"So, that mirror is uncomfortable. It was important to say this loud and clear. And also sort of wrap it inside a dramatic story so that it gets your attention and engages you for those two hours that you spend with it.”

Sinha asserts that “Assi” is not based on any particular case, instead, it is a culmination of numerous stories that tragically share the similar pattern.

The 60-year-old filmmaker considers films like "Assi" to be “real mainstream cinema” because they tell stories relevant to the audience's lives.

“In my view, this cinema (referring to films like ‘Assi’) is the future of Hindi cinema. These are the films that will run the engine, that will make the other mainstream cinema. I call it the other mainstream cinema as this is the real mainstream cinema as it is their story, it’s happening a kilometer around us,” he said.

One of the most striking revelations from “Assi” is the inclusion of children, which Sinha said, was a conscious decision.

In order to shield children from the film's dark subject material, the director said he followed a two-script strategy, one for the lead cast, other for child actors, who were told that the story is about a man snatching a bag from her mother.

“As a senior member of the civil society, I’m looking at the next generation and saying please help me because I messed up. While I say that to them, I’m also aware that, where they stand is a mess, it is not the beginning of civilization where you can start writing a new script.

"They are standing in the middle of a messed-up situation so we need to hold their hands as people who have lived a longer life,” he said, hoping the number of rape cases come down.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Sinha said the veteran actors worked for free out of passion for the film. The director worked with Shah on his OTT series, “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, while “Assi” marks his maiden collaboration with Supriya and Seema.

“I told Naseer bhai if we can meet over breakfast and he invited me to his house. Initially, I was going around the bush and after a while he asked me what exactly I want from him and I told him I need him for a guest appearance for the film ('Assi') and he said, ‘Ok, I’ll do it’.

Three days before the shoot, he said, ‘Send me my scenes’, I told him, ‘I’ll send you the script, do read it’.” For one of the scenes, we needed Supriya ji, I called her from Delhi and said, ‘Ma’am I need you for a scene in the film’, and she said, ‘Yes’. Same thing (happened) with Seema ji.”

“I had sent them money but everyone sent it back to me. I often invite them over for food and feed them. It's just their love for me, and I love them too,” the director said.

Backed by T-Series and Sinha, “Assi” is scheduled for release this Friday.