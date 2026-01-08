New Delhi: The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene on the "unilateral" ban on Hindi film "Dhurandhar" in the United Arab Emirates and several other middle eastern countries, terming the move a suppression of freedom of expression.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, the IMPPA said the film has been banned in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia despite receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on the film ‘Dhurandhar’ by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

"Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the freedom of expression of our member as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema," the letter read.

The letter follows reports last month stating that “Dhurandhar” has banned in the Gulf.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, "Dhurandhar" is a high-octane spy thriller and features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

The film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film, which has led to polarising reactions from many critics and people in India, is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.

The IMPPA, which described itself as the country’s largest and oldest producers’ association, said India shares friendly relations and regular business engagement with the countries concerned across multiple sectors.

"We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest.

"We shall be highly obliged to you if you could kindly do the needful at the earliest as it is a matter of great importance to the country," the association said.

The letter has also been sent to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Since its release on December 5, "Dhurandhar" has emerged as the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a net India collection of over Rs 831 crore. Globally, the movie has grossed over Rs 1220 crore.

Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.