Impressed by writers' ability to respond to what's going on in world: The Boys star Susan Heyward

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Actor Susan Heyward says she is a big fan of "The Boys" for the way it mirrors problems of the real world through its satirical take on the superhero genre.

Heyward, best known for playing Tamika Ward in dramedy series "Orange Is the New Black", joined the show's cast in its fourth season, which currently streams on Prime Video.

"I was a huge fan of the show before joining. I really was always impressed by Eric (Kripke) and the writers' abilities to respond to what was going on in the world, seemingly almost immediately, or what would happen in the world in kind of like a prophetic way, like they can see where our culture is headed and somehow we're watching it when it's happening," the actor told PTI in a virtual interview.

"With what the writers have created this season, I'm hoping for the first time they'll be wrong because they wrote some bats**t crazy scenes. And I'm hoping the world will maybe go a different direction," she added.

"The Boys" tackles a world where superheroes are worshiped as celebrity figures by the masses but deep inside, they are rotten, corrupt and unhinged personalities who are the puppet of an evil business corporation called Vought.

Their adversary is the titular band of everyday guys who have only one mission -- to expose the real nature of the so-called superheroes.

The series, which is based on bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, had a smash hit debut with its first season that came out in 2019, earning major praise for flipping the superhero genre on its head.

In the fourth season, Heyward essays the role of superhero Sister Sage, dubbed as the world's smartest person.

"Sister Sage wouldn't necessarily show her cards that much, and I'm not sure she is seeking the totality of the world. I think she's mostly concerned with her place," the actor said about her character.

The fourth season also introduces Valorie Curry as Firecracker, a new member of the superhero group called The Seven.

What Curry liked about the show was its "unapologetic point of view" about what's happening in the world.

"Particularly in those early seasons, there was an intelligent and incisive portrayal of Me Too (movement). And like how corporate culture interacts with politics and celebrity. The writers don't dance around things. They're willing to really name things and quote people and be specific in what they're commenting on. That's brave and something that I wanted to be a part of," Curry said.

The character of Firecracker comes across as a political commentator and the host of a far-right show called The Truth Bomb.

Asked to explain the moral compass of the character, Curry said every villain thinks they're a hero.

"I think from the outside, it's pretty clear to see where she stands in terms of her moral compass. But what I find intriguing about her playing her is really grounding into her vulnerability. She's actually a character who's experienced and continues to carry a lot of pain with her and she's putting on a face all the time for everyone.

"She does care about the world and people. She sees people's pain and wants to be a voice for them. And it feels very at odds with how just loud and awful she is but it's kind of a means to an end," she said.

"The Boys" also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Claudia Doumit.